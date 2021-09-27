Second suspect arrested after armed robbery at Chinatown shop

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man has become the second suspect to be arrested after an armed robbery at a shop in Chinatown, police said on Monday (Sep 27).

Angelo Ng Chek Kiang was arrested along Hougang Avenue 5 on Sunday at about 3.20pm. Police had earlier appealed for information on Ng's whereabouts for him to assist in investigations.

The first suspect, 37-year-old Goh Soon Kim, was arrested on Friday and charged on Saturday for his suspected involvement in the robbery.

The police previously said they were alerted to a case of armed robbery at a shop along Temple Street on Friday at about 3.15am.

The police said that Goh allegedly confronted the victims with a knife and demanded cash.

"Out of fear, the victims complied with the instructions and handed over cash amounting to about S$1,000 before he fled the scene with the money," said the police on Saturday.

The victims were unhurt, and a knife was recovered and seized, said the police.

Ng will be charged on Tuesday with armed robbery with common intention, which carries a penalty of three to 14 years' imprisonment and at least 12 strokes of the cane.