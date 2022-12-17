IN FOCUS: Are Chinese dialects at risk of dying out in Singapore?

Clan associations have observed similar motivations among those attending their dialect courses.

Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan, which holds basic and intermediate Teochew classes for both children and adults, said it takes in students regularly throughout the year, with an average of about 10 students in each class.

Demand has also been “steady” at the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Cultural Academy, which has been conducting conversational Hokkien lessons since 2014 and sees students ranging from their 20s to 60s.

Over at NUS, Mr Sew said dialect modules were first offered in 2020 following a student’s request via the university’s design-your-own-module initiative.

“The very first class was for Hokkien. I was given a room for 35 students but in the end, we had to shift to one that hosts 40 people. The enrollment was a surprise.”

Since then, Mr Sew has followed up with modules for conversational Cantonese and Cantonese pop songs. Sign-ups have remained encouraging, he said, citing factors such as students spending more time at home with their grandparents during the pandemic and the availability of some dialect content on television.

But even so, enrollment numbers may not suggest “real lasting interest”.

“Learning doesn’t stop after you finished a class. Learning also does not have to be done in schools,” said Mr Sew. “But it’s a personal choice whether youngsters want to keep learning dialects or invest their time and effort in other things like programming and data management.”

“Social media and pop culture are also fighting for the interest of these youngsters, and it is up to them to associate themselves with languages or cultures that appeal more to them,” the NUS lecturer added.

Asked about the future of dialects in Singapore, most gave a bleak prognosis.

“If people don't do anything about it, (dialects) will disappear,” said Mr Chan from Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan.

Having more dialect content in mainstream media will help, he added, pointing to his own experience of picking up Cantonese from Hong Kong movies and English from songs.

Clan associations, which total to around 200 in Singapore, will also continue to do their part to “connect society with dialects”. For one, Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan has been trying to reach out to the younger generation through activities such as sports and beauty pageants, as well as taking its Teochew Festival virtual last year.

But at the end of the day, it is “up to individuals to preserve their dialects and culture”. This must start from home, Mr Chan stressed.

Likewise, Mr Soh said it takes “the society’s effort” to keep dialects going. As part of that, the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan will continue to organise activities to preserve and promote Hokkien and its culture.

For instance, the association had a three-day festival earlier this month which featured Hokkien cuisine, exhibitions and cultural performances.

Turnout at the festival was encouraging, said Mr Soh, adding that he was heartened to see many young parents with children. The association also received “quite a few” enquiries for its Hokkien classes from young Singaporeans as well as foreigners.

“There was a young American who, after stopping by the festival, said he is very keen to learn Hokkien,” a beaming Mr Soh said.

“Obviously, he does not need to use Hokkien in his communications with people. He was just interested to find out more and learn it like additional knowledge. I think that’s what we are also happy to see.”

CAN TECHNOLOGY HELP?

Can technology offer a solution?

In October, Facebook owner Meta unveiled an artificial intelligence system which can translate between spoken Hokkien and English in real time.

The technology giant described this as the first speech translation tool for a primarily oral language like Hokkien, which lacks a formal writing form and large quantities of paired speech data. There are also few human English-to-Hokkien translators, making it difficult to collect and annotate data.

To get around these challenges, Meta researchers used text written in Chinese, which is similar to Hokkien. The team also worked closely with Hokkien speakers to ensure that translations are correct.

Currently, the artificial intelligence system remains a work in progress and can translate only one full sentence at a time. The eventual goal is to allow for simultaneous translation, not just for Hokkien but also other languages to break down language barriers between people in different parts of the world.

Meta also hopes its tool can help to bridge communication gaps between generations and prevent some languages, especially those without a standard written form, from dying out.

The announcement has since generated some interest. Dialect speakers told CNA that such technological creations can be helpful, but they will have to take note of variants of the same dialect spoken in different parts of the world.

Hokkien, which has a history of more than 1,700 years, is spoken by about 46 million people in parts of China, Taiwan, and among the Chinese diaspora in Southeast Asian countries like Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. The dialect differs in tone and vocabulary across these communities.

Take the example of Singapore where Hokkien is sometimes infused with words borrowed from other languages, such as “suka” which means “like” in Malay.

“Locally, we say ‘Wa suka li’ to mean ‘I like you’ in Hokkien but in other parts of the world, it is ‘Wa ga yi li’,” Mr Lee said.

“So artificial intelligence is helpful but when you have so many variants of Hokkien, to what extent will such a tool be relatable? Will it be customised according to where the speakers are from?”

For Mr Seah, technology has enabled him to document his own journey with learning Teochew and connect with like-minded people around the world. Followers on his Learn Teochew Facebook page come from the United States, as well as different parts of Europe and Asia.

Earlier this year, the Singaporean met up with a group of heritage speakers like him in Paris.

“These are people with similar experiences growing up but completely different backgrounds. Their parents came from Cambodia or China and later moved to Europe so they grew up speaking French or English. But they are interested in Teochew because it’s their parents' or grandparents’ language.

“In the past, it would have been quite difficult to reach out to so many people with the same interest and you would have remained in your own silo. Now even from so far away, we are communicating,” he said.

Mr Seah continues to finesse his online guide in his free time. His latest addition involves information about the dialect’s centuries-old art form, the Teochew opera.

“For me, Teochew is the sound of my childhood, the sound of visiting a relative’s house during Chinese New Year and the sound of home,” he said.

“For my part, I try to document what I know and what I’ve learned. Maybe it will be useful to someone someday.”