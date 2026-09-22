Singapore maritime authority probes collision involving bulk carrier and Chinese fishing vessel

SINGAPORE: Singapore's maritime authority is investigating a collision involving a Chinese fishing vessel and a bulk carrier in the Singapore Strait, after footage of the incident circulated online.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday (Sep 22) that the incident on Sep 17 involved the China-registered fishing vessel Lu Qing Yuan Yu and the Panama-registered bulk carrier First Margaux.

"The fishing vessel took on water during the incident but remained afloat and stable, with the crew taking measures to manage the situation onboard," MPA said in response to CNA's queries.

Videos of the incident showed the dramatic moment of impact. The bulk carrier was seen steadily moving towards the fishing vessel before colliding with it.