Singapore maritime authority probes collision involving bulk carrier and Chinese fishing vessel

SINGAPORE: Singapore's maritime authority is investigating a collision involving a Chinese fishing vessel and a bulk carrier in the Singapore Strait, after footage of the incident circulated online.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday (Sep 22) that the incident on Sep 17 involved the China-registered fishing vessel Lu Qing Yuan Yu and the Panama-registered bulk carrier First Margaux.

"The fishing vessel took on water during the incident but remained afloat and stable, with the crew taking measures to manage the situation onboard," MPA said in response to CNA's queries.

The fishing vessel was subsequently towed to Raffles Reserved Anchorage for assessment. Essential crew remained onboard to support the tow, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force helped transfer other crew members to shore.

There were no reported injuries among the crew of either vessel nor pollution arising from the incident, MPA said, adding that navigational traffic was not affected.

MPA said it issued navigational safety broadcasts to keep other vessels clear of the tow and escorted the fishing vessel into port with an MPA craft.