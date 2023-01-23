Brisk business for car rentals over Chinese New Year period

SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year visiting is in full swing this year with no pandemic restrictions and rental cars appear to be a popular way to get around.

Two well-known car rental companies said that demand is so high that they are all but out of vehicles.

Ace Drive said business has been “overwhelming”, with its entire fleet of 240 vehicles fully booked nine days before the eve of Chinese New Year. The types of cars booked range from regular Japanese cars to “exotic” two-door cars, said the firm’s executive director April Koh.

This is “exceptional” compared to previous years, she said.

“In the past, we had vehicles available for rent all the way up to the eve, but this year we are completely sold (out),” she said.

This is despite registering more vehicles in the lead up to the festive period.