Chinatown's Chinese New Year celebrations return in full force after 2 years

SINGAPORE: After two years of virtual celebrations, Chinatown's Chinese New Year celebrations are back in full force.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who attended the opening and light-up ceremony on Tuesday (Jan 3) to usher in the Year of the Rabbit, called the occasion "extra special".

"The Chinatown light-up is a proud Singaporean tradition. We have been doing this for more than 20 years. But this year’s ceremony is extra special," Mr Wong said.

"Because for the past two years, we have not been able to gather in large groups, we have not had the same festive fare that all of you are so used to, because of COVID restrictions. So the celebrations have been muted and it was not quite the same spirit as before."

"But this year, finally, we have been able to resume all our activities, and we can have a full festive atmosphere to usher in the new year. So we have much to be grateful for, and much to rejoice," he said.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, acknowledged there will be "continued challenges and uncertainties in this Year of the Rabbit" but urged Singaporeans to remain strong.

"So if we continue to stay united as a country, and we work together as one people, as we have done over the past three years of tackling COVID-19, I am confident that we can build a brighter future and a better Singapore together," he added.