Slow sales for festive snacks amid higher costs and early Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: After two pandemic Chinese New Year seasons messed with reunion plans and party sizes, confectionery retailers were hoping that this year would be a return to normalcy.

But lower-than-expected demand for festive goodies has dashed their hopes, with many seeing slower sales and rushing to clear leftover stock.

When CNA visited a Chinese New Year fair at Vivocity during lunch hour on Tuesday (Jan 17), dozens of shoppers were seen sampling various snacks but few left with actual purchases.

Sales promoters working at the fair told CNA that they had been anticipating higher demand this year, following the removal of social restrictions after nearly two years of caps on household visitors and group sizes.

“Sales is slightly better than last year but it’s still slow because a lot of people here are just window shopping but not actually buying,” said one promoter for local cafe Careshop de Cafe, who declined to be named.

“It could be that the economy is not so good, so they don’t want to spend so much on these things,” she added.

Another freelance promoter, Ms Sally Tay, chalked up lower sales to the reopening of the border between Singapore and Malaysia, increasing competition among confectionery retailers on both sides.

“Most of our regulars still come here to buy (our snacks) but not as much as previously. So instead of their usual 10 boxes, they would probably buy only four,” she said.

“The ones that are moving faster are our signature items like pineapple tarts and pumpkin seed crisps but for more common snacks like love letter biscuits, customers might be going elsewhere like Malaysia to buy them because it may be cheaper there,” she added.