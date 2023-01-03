Limited edition Year of the Rabbit red packets available at 39 museums from Jan 6
Collector's albums containing two full sets of the 39 red packet designs will also be available for sale.
SINGAPORE: Collectible Year of the Rabbit red packets will be available at 39 participating museums, heritage institutions and galleries ahead of the Chinese New Year season, the National Heritage Board (NHB) said on Tuesday (Jan 3).
Visitors will be able to collect the red packets featuring this year's Chinese zodiac animal during NHB's month-long Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign which kicks off on Friday and ends on Feb 3.
Each visitor can collect one pack of eight red packets at each participating museum while stocks last.
This is the ninth time NHB has run this campaign. Last year, Year of the Tiger red packets were made available at 35 participating museums.
Where can I get the limited edition red packets?
- ArtScience Museum
- Asian Civilisations Museum
- Children's Museum Singapore
- Chinese Heritage Centre
- Eurasian Heritage Gallery
- Former Ford Factory
- Fort Siloso
- Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery
- HDB LIVINGSPACE Gallery
- Indian Heritage Centre
- Kreta Ayer Heritage Gallery
- Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital Heritage Gallery
- Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum
- MINT Museum of Toys
- MOE Heritage Centre
- National Gallery Singapore
- National Library Singapore
- National Museum of Singapore
- NEWater Visitor Centre
- NUS Baba House
- NUS Museum
- Peranakan Museum
- Red Dot Design Museum
- Science Centre Singapore
- Singapore Art Museum
- Singapore Botanic Gardens Heritage Museum and CDL Green Gallery
- Singapore City Gallery
- Singapore Coins and Notes Museum
- Singapore Discovery Centre
- Singapore Mobility Gallery
- Singapore Musical Box Museum
- STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery
- Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall
- Sustainable Singapore Gallery @ Marina Barrage
- Tan Tock Seng Hospital Heritage Museum
- The Gem Museum
- The Intan
- The SGH Museum
- Woodbridge Museum
Limited edition collector's albums containing two full sets of the 39 red packet designs as well as a special design to mark NHB's 30th anniversary will also be available for sale.
The albums will be priced at S$88 each and members of the public can either pre-register for purchase slots at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall on Jan 14 or Jan 15, or make walk-in purchases on Jan 20. Registration for purchase slots opens at 10am on Jan 9 on Eventbrite.
This is the second time NHB has produced collector's albums, and this year, a total 450 albums will be sold - up from last year's 350.
NHB said that it decided to increase the quantity this year following positive feedback and strong demand from last year's sale, which saw the albums sell out within hours of their launch.
Of the 450 collector's albums available for sale, 400 will be sold via purchase slots, while 50 will be set aside for walk-in purchases.
Members of the public can purchase one album per NRIC number on a first-come, first-served basis, regardless of the method of purchase.
Two online giveaways will also be held on the I Love Museums Facebook page with collector's albums and full sets of the red packets up for grabs.
"We hope that this campaign will encourage Singaporeans and tourists to experience the fun of collecting the free red packets and, through museum-hopping, discover more about our vibrant and diverse museum scene during this festive period," said NHB's policy and community deputy chief executive Alvin Tan.