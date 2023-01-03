Limited edition Year of the Rabbit red packets available at 39 museums from Jan 6

SINGAPORE: Collectible Year of the Rabbit red packets will be available at 39 participating museums, heritage institutions and galleries ahead of the Chinese New Year season, the National Heritage Board (NHB) said on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Visitors will be able to collect the red packets featuring this year's Chinese zodiac animal during NHB's month-long Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign which kicks off on Friday and ends on Feb 3.

Each visitor can collect one pack of eight red packets at each participating museum while stocks last.

This is the ninth time NHB has run this campaign. Last year, Year of the Tiger red packets were made available at 35 participating museums.