Stay home for Chinese New Year if you're feeling unwell, COVID-19 task force co-chairs advise

SINGAPORE: Ahead of the Chinese New Year festive period, two of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force co-chairs have urged people to avoid going out if they are not feeling well, and even if they test negative for the coronavirus.

In a joint message with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore is experiencing an Omicron wave, with cases expected to "rise sharply".

"If you're not feeling well, please do not go out. You can always meet with your family and friends virtually online," said Mr Wong in a Facebook video.

"Don't even test negative and go out. Just don't go out because you may still infect them," added Mr Ong.

The ministers also urged people to follow COVID-19 safe management measures, which remain unchanged for the Chinese New Year period.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last week that the maximum group size allowed for social gatherings is still five, as is the limit for the number of unique visitors allowed for each household per day.

MOH had also advised people to consider taking antigen rapid tests before visiting others, especially if seniors or unvaccinated people were around.

This was echoed by Mr Ong in the video, who added that this vulnerable group includes people with serious illnesses such as diabetes or cancer.

"If we all do our part and exercise personal responsibility, we can have a meaningful and safe new year celebration," said Mr Wong.