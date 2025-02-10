Social groups help to resell and give away leftover Chinese New Year festive foods
Unpackt, a zero-waste grocery store and cafe, has managed to save over 100kg of mandarin oranges from being wasted this festive period.
SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year festivities, which go on for about two weeks, are coming to an end, and some are ensuring that unsold snacks and fruits do not end up in the bin.
Unpackt, a zero-waste grocery store and cafe, has managed to save over 100kg of mandarin oranges – a key part of Spring Festival celebrations as they symbolise good fortune, prosperity, and abundance – from being wasted.
The store’s co-founder Florence Tay told CNA that she typically brings in unsold fruit from wholesalers to prevent them from being thrown away.
Ms Tay said she has noted a shift in consumers’ attitudes towards buying these fruits, even those that are blemished.
This year, she has made 20 per cent more revenue from mandarin orange sales alone, compared with last Chinese New Year.
More than half of the sales come from pre-orders from neighbourhoods like Sengkang, Bishan and Choa Chu Kang. Over the years, the WhatsApp groups she has set up for these neighborhoods are now thousands of people strong.
“(This is) partly because the cost of living has increased, so embracing ugly or surplus food no longer becomes just because of sustainability reasons, but also because it's very practical,” she said.
Mandarin oranges that did not manage to get sold at her Mandai shop are used in other ways, such as making them into fruit marmalades.
“These marmalades are (then) either sold in (our) store, or … we incorporate into our salad dressings and we serve them in our cafe,” she added.
DISTRIBUTING NEW YEAR GOODIES
Meanwhile, Food Bank Singapore has been collecting unsold new year snacks, such as love letters, biscuits and cookies, which around 130 beneficiary organisations will serve to those in need.
“The Lunar New Year is a time for celebration, abundance and generosity. But in many ways, it is also a period where food waste generally tends to increase due to over-purchasing of festive goodies,” said the food charity's executive director Arthur Chin.
Besides festive goodies, the charity has been receiving other types of donations during this season, as families conduct spring cleaning in the lead up to Chinese New Year, he said.
“(Households) might find that they have excess food (in their pantry) that they no longer like to consume, but it still has a good period of time before it goes beyond its expiry date. So (we have) all sorts of food - cooking oil, canned foods, instant noodles - in our warehouse,” he said.
BEING CONSCIOUS OF FOOD WASTE
Dr Chin said more businesses and individuals are becoming mindful of reducing food waste, but beyond that, a mindset shift is needed so they purchase or prepare just enough for the festivities.
There were 755 tonnes of food waste in 2023, accounting for about 11 per cent of the total waste generated in Singapore that year. This amounts to almost two bowls of rice per person daily.
“Minimising food wastage is a responsibility that all of us should be aware of,” said Dr Chin.
“If there's excess, rather than over indulgence or leaving it in the pantry or refrigerator, it is an opportunity for us to share this with our neighbours or (with) those who are in need of these food products. So in the longer term, it increases food security in Singapore, (and) food sustainability as well.”