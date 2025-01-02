Bookings to collect fit-for-gifting notes for Chinese New Year to start from Jan 7

SINGAPORE: From Jan 7, the public may make bookings to collect fit-for-gifting bank notes for Chinese New Year, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday (Jan 2).

These "fit notes" are "generally clean and of suitable quality for recirculation, including for festive gifting", said the authority.

MAS also encouraged the public to be more environmentally conscious by choosing fit notes over new notes or giving digital red packets during the festive period.

DBS, OCBC and UOB customers can start making online bookings for fit or new notes from Jan 7.

Bookings must be made online through the banks' official websites or mobile banking applications, said MAS.

Customers can collect their pre-booked notes at the banks' branches from Jan 14.