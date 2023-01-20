Demand for Chinese New Year hampers better than previous years, but higher costs remain

SINGAPORE: People may be tightening their belts amid inflation, but they are not scrimping on hampers ahead of Chinese New Year this year.

Two major stores said that demand for their hampers has increased, compared to last year, amid the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions for gatherings this year.

At Joaquim Florist & Gifts, demand has increased 10 to 20 per cent compared to last year, and the shop has brought all hands on deck to get orders filled.

To prepare the 300 to 500 orders each day, Mr Chee has hired 10 to 20 more workers.

"Majority of our range has already sold out. More or less, we've already reached our target this year," said Mr Kenneth Chee, the firm's managing director.

The most popular hampers are those costing between S$100 and S$200, he added. Seafood hampers containing food items that recipients have to prepare themselves are less popular. He intends to fulfill more orders if they come in.

Similarly, Eu Yan Sang said it is seeing "double digit growth" compared to last year in terms of hamper sales.

"With people more into the festive (mood) of giving, we see more people willing and more generous to give them (hampers) to business associates or even families and relatives," said Ms Rachel Cheng, the traditional medicine store chain's managing director.

Hamper giving is a Chinese New Year tradition, with the gifts symbolising prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.