Bakeries serving up healthier Chinese New Year goodies see rise in demand, changing attitudes
SINGAPORE: Some bakeries in Singapore that sell Chinese New Year treats with less sugar and fat have seen demand rise over the years.
Among them is Kekito Bakery, which offers healthier versions of traditional goodies.
Its pineapple tarts are made with winter melon and coconut flour – substitutes for usual ingredients like pineapple and flour – and are sugarless, containing about half the typical amount of calories.
Barbecued pork slices, or bak kwa, are also made differently – coated with monk fruit sweetener instead of sugar – and have 95 per cent less carbohydrates than others.
Since the shop began selling Chinese New Year specialities six years ago, it has been steadily increasing production by up to 30 per cent each year and selling out, said the bakery’s owner Charlene Yang.
ADJUSTING TO LOWER SUGAR
“Our customers who come back and buy over and over again are mostly those who have health concerns … (and are) avoiding sugar,” Ms Yang said.
They include diabetics and those who follow the keto lifestyle – a diet that focuses on low carbohydrates and getting more calories from fat and protein, she added.
For mainstream consumers, the main gripe is that the items taste less sweet, but she said that gradually, taste buds can get used to eating less sugar. She added that her shop can customise orders to add and adjust the sugar level.
One challenge Ms Yang said her store faces is that production costs of these healthier treats can be significantly higher than regular products. However, she said she strives to keep prices as low as her profit margin allows so more can enjoy such guilt-free snacks.
SHIFT IN ATTITUDE
Another bakery that also specialises in healthier cookies and cakes, including for festive occasions like Chinese New Year, has found that attitudes around its offerings have shifted, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no longer a need to convince people to try healthier alternatives, said Ms Delcie Lam, owner of Delcie's Desserts and Cakes. The shop prides itself on creating desserts free from refined sugar, cholesterol, eggs, dairy and gluten.
When she started the business 17 years ago, most of her customers had health conditions like diabetes or kidney failure. But in recent years, only one in five patronise her shop because of their dietary restrictions, she said. The rest choose to eat healthier.
"Customers are becoming more knowledgeable. We no longer have to tell them: ‘This (item) is vegan and we are baking without eggs and dairy’. They will no longer question us,” she said.
HOW TO EAT HEALTHIER
Dieticians noted that several Chinese New Year goodies are high in calories.
For instance, a slice of bak kwa contains 230 calories, which will take 35 minutes of jogging to burn. One single piece of pineapple tart contains 82 calories that will take eight jumping jacks to get rid of.
They said that one way to avoid packing too many calories is to portion snacks into small plates.
“The one common thing for us during the Chinese New Year is … to eat (snacks) straight from the box or jar. Actually, this makes us less conscious about how much we are consuming,” said National University Hospital dietician Ang Jia Yu.
When it comes to popular dishes like hotpot, one way to make them healthier is to include plenty of vegetables, use lean cuts for meats and cut down on processed ingredients like meat balls, said Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran, president of the Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association.
Dr Kalpana, who is also head of the Glycemic Index Research at Temasek Polytechnic, said that she has also noticed a shift towards healthier options in recent years.
“The younger generation, I see them going for reduced sugar versions (of snacks). They also look at their nutrition labels,” she told CNA’s Singapore Tonight.
“One of the things they (celebrants) should bear in mind is striking a balance – enjoy the festival season; at the same time, avoid the festive binging,” she added.