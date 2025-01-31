Bakeries serving up healthier Chinese New Year goodies see rise in demand, changing attitudes

SINGAPORE: Some bakeries in Singapore that sell Chinese New Year treats with less sugar and fat have seen demand rise over the years.

Among them is Kekito Bakery, which offers healthier versions of traditional goodies.

Its pineapple tarts are made with winter melon and coconut flour – substitutes for usual ingredients like pineapple and flour – and are sugarless, containing about half the typical amount of calories.

Barbecued pork slices, or bak kwa, are also made differently – coated with monk fruit sweetener instead of sugar – and have 95 per cent less carbohydrates than others.

Since the shop began selling Chinese New Year specialities six years ago, it has been steadily increasing production by up to 30 per cent each year and selling out, said the bakery’s owner Charlene Yang.