Why your Chinese New Year plants are likely to be more expensive this year

SINGAPORE: Some Chinese New Year plants will carry higher price tags of up to 10 per cent more this year, amid bad weather conditions as well as rising transportation and labour costs.

However, nurseries in Singapore still see a steady supply of blooms from overseas, a pain point in previous years due to the uncertain COVID-19 situation.



At Far East Flora, for instance, things are a little rosier this year.



"The uncertainty certainly has reduced," said Mr Peter Cheok, sales and marketing director at Far East Flora.



"For our overseas growers and suppliers, with the lifting of their (COVID-19) restrictions, they are able to get into 100 per cent operations. They are able to do more, compared to previous years. Therefore, we are able to get more of what we want."

Plants such as orchids and pussy willows are a staple for many families during Chinese New Year, as they represent abundance and prosperity.

HIGHER OVERHEADS, MANPOWER CRUNCH

Katong Flower Shop has brought in a greater variety of items, including small, potted plants, to entice more customers.



But challenges such as the weather remain a thorn in its side. "This year, Chinese New Year (is too close to Christmas and) is a bit earlier, not like other years, maybe in February. This year, it's in January," said Mr Royston Low, managing director of Katong Flower Shop.



"So it also clashes with the rainy season, and some flowers are not really in full bloom."



The nursery is also paying the price of higher overheads amid a manpower crunch.



Prices for some plants have gone up by about 10 per cent this year, due to increasing transport and manpower costs, said the company.



Prices have not deterred customers, and orders have been streaming in for popular items like orange trees, lucky bamboo and money plants even before the Christmas period in December.



The nurseries said they are expecting 20 per cent more sales this year.