Chinese opera troupes strive to keep art form alive in Singapore
Among the challenges is a lack of Teochew proficiency.
SINGAPORE: Yeo Zen Xun is only nine years old, but he is already a seasoned performer with Nam Hwa Opera. In his two years with the troupe, he has sung and danced in more than 20 shows.
He did not grow up speaking Teochew, the Chinese dialect that is used in the shows. But this has not been a barrier for him – Zen Xun memorises the lines.
However, Nam Hwa Opera’s president, Mr Toh Lim Mok, said that the lack of Teochew proficiency has been the biggest hurdle for the group.
“For us to promote traditional art and traditional opera, we need dialect,” he said. He attributed the decline in speaking dialect to the Speak Mandarin Campaign, which was first rolled out in 1979.
“As a result, the younger generation at home aren't speaking dialect anymore,” Mr Toh said.
Only 8.7 per cent of residents aged five and above used dialects as the most common language at home in 2020, a drop of 5.6 percentage points from 2010, based on the latest population census.
Mr Toh said that the opera academy gets around the problem by teaching performers to sing in Teochew.
Although some may not understand what they are singing, they follow instructions, he said.
CHALLENGES TROUPES FACE
Challenges remain in attracting young talent, said Ms Javier Lee, a member of the Thau Yong Musical Association. While they may join performing troupes, they may not stay for long, she added.
“Most of them will drop off when they start university. They want to focus on their studies … there's not really one effective way to keep them with our programmes unless you inculcate some kind of strong desire to do something about this art form,” she said.
While her troupe does not actively recruit people, they are open to anyone who wants to learn traditional performing arts, she said.
Ms Lee said, however, that parents have not been keen on sending their children to learn traditional opera.
“Singaporean parents always have this strong mentality that they must give their children a full enrichment that can enhance their future portfolio,” she said.
"A lot of parents who are looking for enrichment programmes, they would want to have certain kinds of certification," said Ms Lee, giving the example of piano, which has progressive grading to indicate a learner’s level.
There is no curriculum or certification for Chinese opera as in the past, traditional art groups would simply pass on what they know verbally and train people who were interested, she said.
INTEREST AMONG SOME
However, there are those who are drawn to the art form, like Zen Xun.
His mother saw an article about Nam Hwa and they approached the troupe to see if he would like to perform with them.
“I like the kicking and the swinging, and I saw some performances, so I want to perform,” he told CNA. He also has to perform handstands and cartwheels during the shows.
Nam Hwa Opera is trying to drum up more interest among the young like Zen Xun. The award-winning company has taken to staging shows with more upbeat music and modern costumes.
It has also brought Teochew opera to schools.
“We're just trying to demonstrate and introduce this kind of traditional art to little boys and girls in the hopes that one of these days, they get interested,” said Mr Toh.
At the workshops Nam Hwa conducts in schools, students get to try on costumes and pick up some basic moves. Mr Toh said the troupe conducts 20 workshops a year.
Their efforts have paid off. Demand for its classes has been so good that Nam Hwa has to bring in more instructors from China.
The government has also tried to raise the profile of Chinese opera through grants, awards, and exhibitions, and intends to step up efforts under Singapore's next Arts Plan.
Ms Lee is holding out hope that more from the younger generation will gravitate towards the art form with the intention of reconnecting with their heritage.
“We just continue doing what we enjoy, and what we love and what we're passionate about. And one day we (might) meet more people who are passionate about this art form, they (might) want to learn more about their roots,” she said.