Close to 10,000 people involved in this year’s Chingay Parade celebrating culture and creativity

A TIGHT TURNAROUND

With the festival fast approaching, time is tight. But Ms Ng is not working alone.



Backed by a team with diverse skill sets, members play to their different strengths to bring the float to life. Volunteers have also been pitching in every weekend since November.



Co-artist Lim Jia Ren said his engineering background has been useful as he works closely with contractors and fabricators on the technical aspects of constructing large structures, while ensuring the safe operation of heavy machinery.



Beyond the spectacle, Chingay also serves as a platform for creative experimentation, where traditional art forms are reinterpreted with contemporary design – allowing younger artists to push boundaries while staying rooted in cultural narratives.



Among them is costume designer Tan Jing Xuan, 28, who had only about two weeks to come up with ideas for the costumes.



Despite the tight timeline, she stayed committed to the process – sketching out 10 different ideas, half of which were eventually selected.

Singapore is a city where global influences coexist with deep-rooted traditions, Ms Tan noted.



“(My wish is that) my costumes can reflect the balance between modernity, contemporary (styles), and also traditional heritage."