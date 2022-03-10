Chingay parade, yusheng among suggestions for Singapore's next UNESCO intangible cultural heritage nomination

SINGAPORE: The Chingay parade, yusheng and orchid cultivation are among 10 suggestions for Singapore’s second UNESCO intangible cultural heritage nomination.

This was revealed by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling during her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on Thursday (Mar 10).

Singapore's first and only listing on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list is hawker culture, which was inscribed in December 2020.

Speaking in Parliament, Ms Low noted that there is a “clear preference” for the second nomination to be multicultural in nature and relatable to Singaporeans.

This follows focus group discussions with about 170 participants between June 2021 and January this year. These participants include intangible cultural heritage practitioners, heritage business owners, academics and youths.

“A total of 10 possible elements have been suggested through these consultations. For example, our Chingay parade, the making and sharing of kueh, Peranakan beadwork and embroidery, orchid cultivation and yusheng, just to name a few,” said Ms Low.

Other shortlisted elements include getai, traditional medical practices and Thaipusam, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a factsheet.

NHB will broaden its consultations over the course of the coming months to engage more stakeholders, as well as the general public, before a final decision is made on the element to be nominated, added Ms Low.