20 people evacuated after chlorine gas detected at Gambas Crescent

SINGAPORE: About twenty people were evacuated as a precautionary measure on Saturday (May 28) morning after chlorine gas was detected in a rubbish compactor room at Gambas Crescent.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 7.15am.

Upon arrival at 2 Gambas Crescent, firefighters used chemical detectors and detected the presence of chlorine gas within a rubbish compactor room on the ground floor of the premises.

“The firefighters immediately deployed a water jet to dilute the vapours surrounding the room. Two blower fans were also deployed to contain the vapours within the room,” said SCDF in a Facebook post, adding that there were no reported injuries.

SCDF also said that the air concentration outside the affected room remained at a safe level. About 20 people were evacuated from the affected premises as a precautionary measure due to the "hazardous materials incident".

In an earlier Facebook post, SCDF advised members of the public to avoid the affected area.

A photo of the location showed several SCDF vehicles including a Hazmat Response truck.