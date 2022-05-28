Logo
20 people evacuated after chlorine gas detected at Gambas Crescent
20 people evacuated after chlorine gas detected at Gambas Crescent

The chlorine gas was detected from within the rubbish compactor room behind the shutter door. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

28 May 2022 10:30AM (Updated: 28 May 2022 10:42AM)
SINGAPORE: About twenty people were evacuated as a precautionary measure on Saturday (May 28) morning after chlorine gas was detected in a rubbish compactor room at Gambas Crescent.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 7.15am.

Upon arrival at 2 Gambas Crescent, firefighters used chemical detectors and detected the presence of chlorine gas within a rubbish compactor room on the ground floor of the premises.

“The firefighters immediately deployed a water jet to dilute the vapours surrounding the room. Two blower fans were also deployed to contain the vapours within the room,” said SCDF in a Facebook post, adding that there were no reported injuries.

SCDF also said that the air concentration outside the affected room remained at a safe level. About 20 people were evacuated from the affected premises as a precautionary measure due to the "hazardous materials incident".

In an earlier Facebook post, SCDF advised members of the public to avoid the affected area.

A photo of the location showed several SCDF vehicles including a Hazmat Response truck.

SCDF vehicles at the scene of the incident at 2 Gambas Crescent. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Source: CNA/zl

Singapore Civil Defence Force

