About 1,900 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang to be launched for sale in October exercise
The 1,900 flats at Rail Green I and II @ CCK are among the 6,800 units to be offered in the Build-To-Order sales exercise in early October, says HDB.
SINGAPORE: About 1,900 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Choa Chu Kang will be offered for sale in the upcoming exercise in early October, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Sunday (Oct 1).
The flats will be in two projects - Rail Green I @ CCK and Rail Green II @ CCK - and have waiting times between three years and three months, and four years. The former, which has more than 870 units, will have one of the shortest waiting times among the projects to be launched in the October exercise, said HDB.
Both projects will offer a wide selection of flat sizes, including five-room or 3Gen flats.
The flats in Choa Chu Kang are part of the 6,800 flats to be offered in October's exercise, said HDB. Other BTO projects to be offered include those in estates such as Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.
Bounded by Woodlands Road and the Pang Sua Canal, Rail Green I and II @ CCK will be made up of 12 residential blocks ranging from 13 to 31 storeys.
LIVING CLOSE TO NATURE
Due to its proximity to the Rail Corridor, residents will get the chance to "live close to nature".
The linear green will be retained with at least 2ha of existing greenery along the Pang Sua Canal, and the new Choa Chu Kang BTO projects integrate both greenery and social spaces from the linear green and the Rail Corridor.
The units will also be oriented to optimise panoramic views towards Pang Sua Canal and the linear green "as much as possible for residents to enjoy green living", said HDB.
Residents can also enjoy greenery at their doorsteps via the roof gardens at the multi-storey car parks, as well as engage in recreational and outdoor activities at several open green spaces, such as the Rail Corridor, Pang Sua Park Connector and Choa Chu Kang Park Connector.
"With the Rail Corridor set to run along and through the BTO projects, the blocks along the corridor will be oriented such that there will be pockets of social communal spaces, as well as fitness corners and shelters that provide opportunities for community interaction and bonding," said HDB.
AMENITIES
Besides their proximity to nature, Rail Green I and II @ CCK will also come with new commercial amenities - such as an eating house and a supermarket - to provide convenience for the residents. A preschool and a residents' network will also be provided.
Residents will also have a wide range of amenities for their day-to-day needs, including Bukit Panjang MRT station, Junction 10 shopping mall and Bukit Panjang Polyclinic. Besides amenities, there are also existing primary, secondary and tertiary institutions nearby.
RAILWAY-INSPIRED DESIGN
To celebrate the area's distinctive heritage, the courtyard in the Rail Green precinct will feature a train-themed playground for children, said HDB.
According to HDB, the KTM railway line that was built in 1903 ran through the Choa Chu Kang site to a station at Woodlands. The track was removed in 2011 after the line ceased operations, and the government worked with stakeholders to develop the Rail Corridor due to its historical significance.
A precinct pavilion opposite the playground, inspired by the design of old train platforms, will not only serve as a convenient meet-up point for residents but also offer a glimpse into the area's history.
The walkways throughout the precinct will also feature floor designs that resemble railway tracks. Additionally, there will be a Rail Corridor heritage gallery with information panels that outline key historical milestones.
STUDY FINDINGS, FEEDBACK TAKEN INTO CONSIDERATION
From 2020 to 2022, HDB - with support from the National Parks Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority - carried out several engagement sessions with different interest groups, including nature and heritage groups, on the development plans.
"These sessions provided opportunities for the various parties to come together to share their perspectives, reach a common understanding on Singapore’s land use needs and challenges, and co-create solutions to address greenery and heritage considerations."
To better understand the topography, hydrology and ecological connectivity of the site, HDB also engaged an external consultant to conduct an environmental baseline study of the site in 2021.
"The findings from the study informed our planning and development strategy for the area and guided development plans to mitigate the potential environmental impact."
The findings of the study, as well as feedback received from stakeholders and members of the public were taken into consideration, and HDB revised the conceptual land use plan for the Choa Chu Kang site in July 2022.
"These revisions underscore the importance of preserving natural spaces, heritage and promoting biodiversity within our urban landscapes," it said.
In the revised plan, at least 2ha of existing greenery along the Pang Sua Canal will be retained, ensuring ecological connectivity between surrounding green areas.
Healthy and mature tree clusters, as well as species of conservation significance and keystone species, will be conserved, to enhance biodiversity and retain micro-climate.
There will also be the creation of "green links" to further integrate existing and newly planted greenery, and to provide connectivity between the linear green and the Rail Corridor.
The revised plan will also retain the original alignment of the Rail Corridor as much as possible, with enhancements to showcase Singapore's railway heritage, said HDB.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Home buyers who are interested in applying for a flat in the upcoming sales launch should avoid rushing to apply for a flat during peak periods such as the first two days of the launch, said HDB.
Applicants will be directed to a virtual waiting room (VWR) when there is high traffic to the sale launch application page to maintain network capability and a reasonable service experience.
"During the May 2023 BTO sales exercise, there was no queue in the VWR after day three of the launch."
HDB also reminded home buyers that successful applications are determined by a computer ballot and not on a first-come-first-served basis.
"Interested flat buyers can therefore submit their application any time during the seven-day period."
Before applying for a BTO flat, home buyers should also be ready with a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter, which informs flat buyers upfront of their eligibility for a new or resale flat purchase, CPF housing grants, and HDB housing loan.
HDB said it takes about a month to process an HFE letter application after it receives all the required documents. Processing may also take longer during peak periods such as a BTO sales launch.
"In general, flat applicants should have applied for an HFE letter and submitted all required documents by August 2023, to be able to apply for a flat in the upcoming sales launch," it added.
To help a subset of first-time families own a flat and settle down quickly, applicants who are First-Timer (Parents & Married Couples) or FT(PMC), or in the priority category will receive an additional ballot chance.
They will also enjoy higher priority under the Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme in sales exercises.
There will also be tightened rules for those who do not select their flats, said HDB.
First-timer families, including those under the FT(PMC) category, who do not select their flats will be considered second-timers for a year in the computer ballot.
Second-timer families and first-timer singles who do not select a flat will have to wait one year before they can submit an application for a new flat.
"HDB will exercise flexibility to waive the non-selection count for applicants who have 10 or fewer available flats to choose from in a BTO sales exercise, or five or fewer flats to choose from in a Sales of Balance Flat exercise," it said.