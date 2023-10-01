About 1,900 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang to be launched for sale in October exercise

SINGAPORE: About 1,900 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Choa Chu Kang will be offered for sale in the upcoming exercise in early October, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Sunday (Oct 1).

The flats will be in two projects - Rail Green I @ CCK and Rail Green II @ CCK - and have waiting times between three years and three months, and four years. The former, which has more than 870 units, will have one of the shortest waiting times among the projects to be launched in the October exercise, said HDB.

Both projects will offer a wide selection of flat sizes, including five-room or 3Gen flats.

The flats in Choa Chu Kang are part of the 6,800 flats to be offered in October's exercise, said HDB. Other BTO projects to be offered include those in estates such as Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.

Bounded by Woodlands Road and the Pang Sua Canal, Rail Green I and II @ CCK will be made up of 12 residential blocks ranging from 13 to 31 storeys.

LIVING CLOSE TO NATURE

Due to its proximity to the Rail Corridor, residents will get the chance to "live close to nature".

The linear green will be retained with at least 2ha of existing greenery along the Pang Sua Canal, and the new Choa Chu Kang BTO projects integrate both greenery and social spaces from the linear green and the Rail Corridor.

The units will also be oriented to optimise panoramic views towards Pang Sua Canal and the linear green "as much as possible for residents to enjoy green living", said HDB.

Residents can also enjoy greenery at their doorsteps via the roof gardens at the multi-storey car parks, as well as engage in recreational and outdoor activities at several open green spaces, such as the Rail Corridor, Pang Sua Park Connector and Choa Chu Kang Park Connector.

"With the Rail Corridor set to run along and through the BTO projects, the blocks along the corridor will be oriented such that there will be pockets of social communal spaces, as well as fitness corners and shelters that provide opportunities for community interaction and bonding," said HDB.