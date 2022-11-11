Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

About 50 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang HDB block
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

About 50 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang HDB block

About 50 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang HDB block

A screengrab showing a Google Street view of Block 489A Choa Chu Kang Avenue 9. (Image: Google Maps)

11 Nov 2022 01:44PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 01:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Around 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at the ninth-floor corridor of a Housing and Development Board block in Choa Chu Kang on Thursday (Nov 10). 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at Block 489A Choa Chu Kang Avenue 9 at about 5.30am. 

The fire involved the contents of a corridor on the ninth floor, and about 50 people self-evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival, it said. 

The fire was extinguished with a hose reel and there were no reported injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF. 

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, a resident of the building said the telecommunications riser outside his flat was on fire. 

Responding to CNA's queries, Chua Chu Kang Town Council said it is offering its support to its residents and the cause of the fire is unknown. 

Source: CNA/lk(sn)

Related Topics

fire SCDF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.