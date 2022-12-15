First maskless Christmas since COVID-19: Crowds swell at attractions as tourists return to Singapore

Snow City, Singapore's first indoor snow centre, has also ramped up on interactive features, many of which would not have been possible in the last two years.

An increasing number of snow seekers are donning heavy jackets, ear-muffs and gloves in sunny Singapore as they flock to the centre for cold weather activities, including bumper cars on ice and a winter shooting arena.

Mr Norazani Shaiddin, the attraction’s general manager, said nightlife is flourishing as well, with the space transforming into a party venue during special events bookings.

Education programmes at the centre have also returned, with students visiting for sessions on cryogenic science – the study of the behaviour of materials at very low temperatures.

Although numbers are not yet that of pre-COVID – the snow centre used to see about 30,000 students a year – Mr Shaiddin said excursions are picking up and slowly returning to normal.

CROWD CONTROL, HYGIENE MEASURES

USS’ Mr Gannon said that despite the theme park getting more crowded, social distancing since the pandemic has conditioned many to respect personal space.

“One thing we have noticed though is when (visitors) are watching shows, there seems to be a general consciousness about being respectful of people's space. There's a group consciousness that has changed since the pandemic and we're really enjoying that attitude from our guests,” he said.