Christmas market vendors, operators brace for rainy weather amid year-end monsoon season
This comes as thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on several days this week, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in its fortnightly weather outlook on Monday (Dec 16).
The showers may be widespread and extend into the evening on a few days, said the MSS.
Prevailing Northeast monsoon conditions are expected to continue for the rest of December. But the rain is likely to ease up in the last week of the year, with occasional windy days with short passing showers.
STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Despite the unpredictable weather, some Christmas market operators told CNA that they will still open for business.
The Great Christmas Village at Ngee Ann City mall, for instance, would usually be filled with festive cheer this time of year. But the rainy weather has resulted in an empty attraction with unoccupied amusement rides.
Still, the operator of the carnival is still upbeat about the turnout.
Mr Eddy Goh, managing director at events management firm J'Kids Amusement, said the year-end monsoon season is “a fact of life”, but does not affect business.
“(When it rains), visitors will move to the mall. And after the rain stops, they will start to come out and enjoy,” he added.
While there are no wet weather plans in place, it will advise visitors to move into the adjacent mall when it starts to pour.
EMBRACING THE FESTIVE SPIRIT
Some food truck vendors located next to the carnival are better prepared.
First-time operator Artyzen Hotel said the poor weather has not affected their business over the past week.
"We operate three restaurants, all of which have outdoor seating, so we have some experience with dealing with rainy weather or inclement weather,” said Artyzen Singapore general manager Jeff Crowe.
“Our food truck does come with an awning, and so we can expand the covered area quite a bit, and that seems to have taken care of guests or customers that come up to us.”
Over at the World Christmas Market at Marina Bay, organisers have planned ahead to deal with the rain.
“All the booths, all the merchants here have shelter,” said Mr Nick Tan, CEO of creative media tech firm Oceanus Media Global.
“There is a mix of different indoor sheltered events,” he added. “It's just that we are still focusing on the outdoor experiences that will bring people that joy and that whole Christmas market feel."
Organisers whom CNA spoke to said the gloomy weather has not dampened the festive spirit.
They added that rain or shine, families are still turning up to these Christmas markets.
One visitor said: “Even though it's raining, I still like to come here because it's Christmas.”