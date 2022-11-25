Christmas trees, log cakes face supply chain woes, but Singapore retailers say careful planning will save festive cheer

SINGAPORE: With Christmas just a month away, some retailers in Singapore are ramping up inventories by as much as 30 per cent in anticipation of an increase in demand.

However, supply chain disruptions are delaying shipments and pushing up freight costs.

One such retailer selling the iconic fir Christmas trees said that it has run into shipping woes, with port delays, uncertain arrival times, and rising costs.

Its trees, imported from the United States, typically take 23 days to arrive via sea but this year, the Ji Mei Flower floral store said there has been delays of up to about a week.