PAP to decide on any action against Christopher de Souza after appeal in professional disciplinary case

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) said it will await the outcome of an appeal by lawyer and Member of Parliament Christopher de Souza in a case of improper professional conduct, before deciding on any course of action necessary.

Mr de Souza faces possible disciplinary action after a tribunal found that he assisted his client in suppressing evidence by preparing and filing an affidavit that left out certain information.

The case concerns Mr de Souza's conduct in his capacity as a lawyer with Lee & Lee, representing Amber Compounding Pharmacy and Amber Laboratories in a High Court suit.

The lawyer is also an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and a Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

He faced five charges before the disciplinary tribunal and was cleared of four.

"Mr de Souza has informed us that he denies any wrongdoing. He will argue his case on the one charge, on appeal before the Court of Three Judges," the PAP said in response to CNA's queries on Tuesday (Dec 6).

"We will await the verdict of the Court of Three Judges, and determine the course of action necessary after the verdict."

The party added: "Integrity, honesty and incorruptibility are fundamental to the party. The standing of each PAP MP reflects on the party, and the party expects all MPs to uphold the highest standards."