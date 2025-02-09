Church of the Holy Spirit priest says man who punched him in the head has special needs

SINGAPORE: A priest who was attacked at the Church of the Holy Spirit on Sunday (Feb 9) morning told CNA that he was punched in the head by a man with special needs.

Father Cary Chan said the impact knocked his glasses off and caught him off guard.

“He gave me a hard blow to the head … I feel a little shaken, I did not expect a hard blow to come from him,” he said about three hours after the incident.

Father Chan described the attacker as a regular churchgoer who has special needs and is partially blind.

“He likely did not recognise who he punched,” he said. “I know him very well. I think he didn’t recognise me. He can’t exactly see who you are.”

The police said in a statement that a 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a priest at the church on Upper Thomson Road. The suspect will be referred to the Institute of Mental Health for further assessment, they said.