Man arrested over alleged attempt to assault priest at Church of the Holy Spirit

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Feb 9) morning after allegedly attempting to assault a priest at the Church of the Holy Spirit on Upper Thomson Road.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 10.35am following the incident, which took place after mass during dispersal.

According to altar servers whom CNA spoke to, the priest was Father Cary Chan, one of the parish's three resident priests.

The servers said the incident occurred after the 9.30am mass - a detail confirmed in a statement by the Archbishop’s Communications Office. Father Chan went on to celebrate the 11.30am mass, said the servers.

According to preliminary investigations, the Singaporean Chinese man is a regular churchgoer.



He was immediately detained by church security personnel before being handed over to responding police officers. No weapon was found in his possession, and the priest did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect has been arrested for public nuisance and will be referred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for further assessment, the police said in a statement.

Authorities also urged the public to avoid speculation as investigations continue.

In a statement, the Catholic Church in Singapore said the priest was "hit" by the 22-year-old man.

"The priest has been attended to by medics, and apart from some slight swelling on his face, is safe and well," said the Archbishop’s Communications Office.

The altar servers told CNA Father Chan appeared "normal" during the later mass and did not mention the incident to the parishioners.



A churchgoer, who gave his name as Mr Lee, said he arrived around 11.20am for the 11.30am mass and saw around 5 to 6 police officers. He described Father Chan as someone known to be "very composed" and behaved like "everything was normal" during the later mass.