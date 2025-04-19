Ci Yuan Community Club to review crowd control measures after jostling incident at event

Ci Yuan CC said that the accidental removal of a queue-pole belt led to a “chaotic situation”, resulting in the “crowd surging forward”.

Videos of the crowd surge showed residents, some raising their cash and phones in the air, pushing forward and being jostled at the reception area of the community club.

A signboard in one video stated that the ticket sales were from 11am to noon.

Staff members were seen at the front of the crowd, gesturing to residents to disperse.

The Singapore Police Force was called in to assist with crowd control.

The marketplace event is part of the Ci Yuan CC's SG60 campaign to encourage active participation in local community events, said the organisation.

It was launched in March to offer residents essential items at just S$1 each.

“The safety of our residents is of utmost importance. We will review our crowd management procedures to prevent such incidents from recurring,” said Ci Yuan CC.

“We thank residents for their cooperation and support. All tickets had been sold by noon that day. We sincerely apologise for the unpleasant experience of this event.”