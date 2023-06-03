IN FOCUS: After Cineleisure Orchard lost its lustre, can new tenants bring it back?

SINGAPORE: When F&B business owner Daniel Tan decided to take up a shop space at Cineleisure Orchard earlier this year, he was not unaware of the “bad publicity” surrounding the shopping mall.

The once-popular mall had come under the spotlight for dismal sights of boarded-up shopfronts and empty stores. On online forum Reddit, a post titled “What happened to Cineleisure?” garnered more than 100 comments as users reminisced about the mall’s heyday as a popular spot for youths in the 2000s.

More recently, the mall’s search for new tenants was mentioned by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, as part of an update on the authorities’ rejuvenation plan for Orchard Road.

But for Mr Tan, the director of Ah Chew Desserts Cineleisure, setting up shop at the shopping mall still made business sense given a central location that would help it to expand into the tourist market. The rent was also “slightly lower” than other malls along Orchard Road.

So far, the move seems to be paying off.

Since it opened on Mar 31, business on weekends has been comparable to its former location at Novena. While weekdays remain “relatively quiet”, Mr Tan is optimistic and believes that will change soon with the addition of new F&B tenants.

The ongoing revamp of neighbouring *SCAPE, when completed by early 2024, will also add to the appeal of the area, he added.

“I think we can throw all the recent bad publicity away,” Mr Tan told CNA. “The crowds will be back.”

That is the hope of other tenants at Cineleisure too following years of slow business.

“To be honest, business has not been the best since opening (in 2020), especially in recent times where the mall has been deemed ‘dead’ by many media articles and netizens,” said Mr Rodney Sim, group commercial manager of restaurant-bar GudSht.

“The overall footfall at Cineleisure has been quite low, compared to other popular malls within the vicinity.”