Cinemas in Singapore turn to private bookings as movie attendance falls

SINGAPORE: As fewer people head to traditional movie screenings, some cinema operators in Singapore are finding a new and growing revenue stream – private hall bookings and alternative content events.

According to the country’s largest cinema chain Golden Village (GV), its total bookings for hall rentals and special screenings have doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels.

While most of the bookings are from corporate clients, a GV spokesperson said it has “seen a notable rise in fan and community-led events”.

“(This is) a trend driven by audiences seeking more immersive, cinematic settings,” the spokesperson added.

GV also reported that admissions for non-traditional cinema content – like live viewing events and virtual reality concerts – were up 86 per cent this year compared with 2024, while private hall rental bookings also increased.

RE-IMAGINED ROLE FOR THE CINEMA

Industry observers said this shift points to a larger transformation in what cinemas do.

With streaming platforms and home-viewing widely available, the traditional cinema model has been under pressure.

Several players – most notably Cathay Cineplexes, one of Singapore’s oldest cinema chains – have shut down in recent years.