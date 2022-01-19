Hit by streaming services and COVID-19, cinemas may see further consolidation, analysts say

WILL CINEMAS DISAPPEAR?

That said, experts believe cinemas will likely survive the rise of at-home streaming, as many people are not ready to forsake the big screen and the unique communal experience it offers.

“There is still a role for cinemas in the overall media and entertainment mix in the Singapore market,” said Mr Wilkinson.

But the industry needs to change.

“People still enjoy going to the cinemas but operators will have to be innovative in offering superior experiences to continue to pull the crowd in, beyond the appeal of blockbusters,” Mr Lim said.

“Scale is also important, which is why you may see consolidations in the industry. At some point in time, with exits and possible consolidations, there will be an equilibrium reached and when we finally move to endemic living, the industry ought to improve,” he added.

To cope with the competition, KPMG’s Mr Styles suggested cinema operators consider their supply chain of movies.

He pointed to how over-the-top services such as Netflix have been investing in making their own original content, including “exclusively made” movies.

“Cinema operators will need to rethink if such strategies should be part of their long-term plans, on top of digital transformation to capitalise on behavioural trends in the new normal,” said Mr Styles.

NTU’s Assoc Prof Hahnheiser noted that with consumers becoming more sophisticated and having diverse tastes for content, cinema operators have to be more flexible with their choice of movies.

The Projector – a local independent cinema known to screen films that are more unusual and niche than the mainstream releases offered elsewhere – is one example that has done well in this area, hence creating a unique positioning and loyal following, he added.

Cinemas can also set themselves apart with more premium offerings.

“The cinemas in Europe that continue to do well are the prime ones,” the associate professor told CNA. “They serve food like sushi, not just snacks, and drinks like champagne. There are tables and very comfortable seats. It’s like being on an airplane’s business class or first class. It costs more but people love that.”

Another thriving example to consider is American indie cinema theatre Metrograph, which also has a Michelin-rated restaurant, a cafe and a cinema-dedicated bookshop all under one roof. Since opening in New York in 2016, Metrograph has been a hit.

“Smart cinema owners understand the need to offer a new experience,” said Assoc Prof Hahnheiser.

“There is still some trial and error to be done because you have to see what your customers like, but there are opportunities now to give cinemas a refreshed start.”

Asked for Filmgarde’s assessment of the cinema exhibition industry and whether it might be mulling a complete exit, Ms Han would only say: “We can only speak for ourselves and with what is happening at the moment, it is really like looking into a crystal ball as we are still in the midst of the pandemic and the situation remains very fluid with circumstances changing constantly.”

The company, which started in 2007 with the aim of offering cinema-goers a different experience and to support local film-makers, said it does “not believe that cinemas will disappear and it could be … that cinemas will thrive once again when the pandemic is over”.

“But we have to take into account that consumers now have many more options to watch films than ever before,” she added.

“On our end, we remain open to new opportunities in the industry as when the situation changes, and when we feel the conditions are right. So never say never.”