Circle Line 6 tunnelling works complete, 3 new stations set to open in 2026

SINGAPORE: If you’re travelling from Telok Blangah to the Marina Bay area by MRT, changing trains twice on your journey will soon be a thing of the past.

The final stretch of tunnelling works for Circle Line 6 (CCL6) was completed on Wednesday (Jan 12).

This comprises three underground stations - Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road - closing the loop between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations. This means commuters will be able to get a direct line from Telok Blangah to Marina Bay, for instance, saving about 10 minutes of travel time.

With the CCL6 extension on track to open in 2026, a year later than initially scheduled, it will allow easier access to areas such as Spottiswoode, Keppel Road and the southern edge of the central business district.

There will then be a total of 33 stations along the entire Circle Line, including 12 interchange stations that connect to other MRT lines.