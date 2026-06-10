Blending form and function: A first look at 3 new MRT stations that will close the Circle Line loop

SINGAPORE: With its curved ceilings and stained glass murals, commuters arriving at the new Cantonment MRT station may be forgiven for thinking they had stepped into a historical building.

The familiar green of the walls at the station concourse and exits further evoke memories of the old Tanjong Pagar railway station, on which the new MRT station is designed.

Cantonment MRT station is one of three new additions to the Circle Line (CCL), each incorporating design elements that reflect the history and character of its surroundings.

At Prince Edward Road station, part of the concourse is shaped like a ship's hull in a nod to the area's maritime heritage, while Keppel station features metallic finishes that evoke the industrial landscape of the nearby port.

The media had a first look at the three new stations on Tuesday (Jun 9).

The stations are part of a broader trend in newer MRT station developments, where architecture and public art increasingly draw on the identity and heritage of nearby communities.

This differs from the approach taken for Singapore's earliest MRT stations, which opened in the late 1980s and were generally designed with a stronger emphasis on operational and functional considerations.