3-month Circle Line disruption: What you need to know for your daily commute

SINGAPORE: Travelling on the Circle Line? From Saturday (Jan 17), you will have to factor in additional travelling time or plan alternative routes to get to your destination.

The disruption, which will last until Apr 19, is due to tunnel strengthening works along the stretch between Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar stations.

During this period, the two tunnels connecting these stations will close one at a time for the works. Shuttle trains will operate between the stations on a single platform using one tunnel at 10-minute intervals.

Almost half a million commuters will be affected daily.

Here’s how the Circle Line (CCL) disruption will affect your journey - and the travel alternatives you can take.

HOW MUCH LONGER IS THE WAIT?

While the disruption is due to tunnel works along a stretch involving three stations, it will affect all commuters on the CCL.

Between HarbourFront and Paya Lebar stations, the intervals between trains during peak hours will increase to about three minutes from the usual two, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Between Paya Lebar and Mountbatten stations, which is the stretch undergoing works, the intervals between the shuttle trains will be 10 minutes. This is up from the usual three minutes for regular trains.

Similarly, between Mountbatten and Dhoby Ghaut or Marina Bay stations, the intervals between trains will increase to about 10 minutes, up from the usual six.

LTA expects CCL interchange stations, such as Bishan, Serangoon and Buona Vista, to be crowded during the morning and evening peak periods.

This means commuters could face additional waiting times of up to 30 minutes.