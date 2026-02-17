Circle Line disruption: Meet the volunteers who keep the crowds moving

SINGAPORE: When SMRT staff volunteer Saroja Sadasivan Pillay helped a woman during the first few days of the three-month planned disruption on the Circle Line (CCL), she did not expect the encounter to move her so deeply.

The elderly woman in the wheelchair reached out and grasped Ms Saroja's hand as they navigated through the crowded Serangoon station together.

“God bless you, you are so helpful,” the woman told her.

The simple gesture triggered a flood of memories for the 58-year-old. "I remembered my (late) mum, because in her late age, she was like this.”

It was just one of thousands of interactions taking place daily across Singapore's rail network during the Circle Line's three-month planned disruption – one of the longest in the system's history.