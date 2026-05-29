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Circle Line to show clockwise, anticlockwise directions when full loop completed in July
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Singapore

Circle Line to show clockwise, anticlockwise directions when full loop completed in July

Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations will open for a public preview on Jul 4, with passenger service starting Jul 12. 

Circle Line to show clockwise, anticlockwise directions when full loop completed in July

A platform display screen indicating a train arriving in a clockwise direction for the Circle Line on May 29, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

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Justin Ong Guang-Xi
Justin Ong Guang-Xi
29 May 2026 10:00AM (Updated: 29 May 2026 11:12AM)
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SINGAPORE: When the Circle Line (CCL) is completed in July, trains will display their direction as "clockwise" or "anticlockwise" loops rather than by terminal station.

Currently, as the CCL does not operate as a complete loop, trains display their direction by indicating the final station, such as Harbourfront or Dhoby Ghaut.

To help commuters get used to the new system ahead of the opening, the updated wayfinding signs will appear at Promenade, Esplanade, Buona Vista and Paya Lebar stations from Friday (May 29).

Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations will open for a public preview on Jul 4, with passenger service starting Jul 12. Their opening completes the loop, allowing trains to travel the entire circle without a designated terminal.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it had consulted commuters and station staff to understand the challenges they faced navigating the CCL, and conducted a public survey in March 2025 that drew over 3,000 responses.

“The completion of the CCL introduces unique operating features that require tailored wayfinding solutions to help commuters navigate the full loop more easily,” it said. 

Respondents preferred "clockwise" and "anticlockwise" over alternative labels such as "inner loop" and "outer loop". LTA said the feedback was used to refine the wayfinding strategy.

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When CNA visited Promenade station on Friday, the updated displays were visible at the above-ground entrance, above the fare gates and on the platforms.

Anticlockwise and clockwise directions displayed at the entrance of Promenade station for the Circle line on May 29, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

Once the loop is completed, platform displays will indicate each train's direction, showing either "clockwise loop" or "anticlockwise loop". 

However, the CCL will also retain a "spur" – a branch that deviates from the main loop – with Esplanade, Bras Basah and Dhoby Ghaut stations. Trains on the spur will not complete the full circle and will carry an additional label, such as "clockwise – ends at Dhoby Ghaut", to indicate where they terminate.

LTA said it will continue to gather feedback and conduct ground observations to improve information clarity on the line.

Source: CNA/cy

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