'Signal-related' fault on Circle Line causes crowding at some stations during morning peak period

SINGAPORE: A "signal-related" fault along the Circle Line caused crowding at some stations during the Tuesday (May 10) morning peak period.

Videos and photos circulating on social media showed large crowds on the Circle Line platforms at the Bishan and Serangoon stations, which serve as interchanges with the North-South and North East lines respectively.

Commuters took to social media to share footage of the congestion, with one TikTok user claiming that people packed on the escalators at Bishan station were "falling like dominoes".

Some reported announcements at the stations stating that train departures were delayed due to an "incident".

According to a video shared by Twitter user huizhen, escalators at the Circle Line platform of Bishan station were all switched to move in an upriding direction. Commuters heading down from the North-South Line to the Circle Line had to use the stairs instead.