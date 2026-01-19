Planned Circle Line disruption: Station staff, shuttle buses keep peak-hour crowds under control

During the period of the disruption, about 500 additional staff members will help to manage and direct crowds at stations.

Some had loudhailers, while others handed out flyers or spoke to commuters who had questions about the disruption.

There were also various signs around the station directing commuters to alternative routes, as well as recorded announcements regarding the service disruption being played in the station.

At the CCL platform at Serangoon MRT station, commuters were directed to walk across a linkway to the other side of the platform so as to ease congestion.

Updates were posted on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) website, with one at about 7.40am saying that there was a queue of up to 30 minutes to get to the platform. That was changed at about 8am to a queue of up to 10 minutes.

CNA observed at 7.50am and 8.30am that crowds continued to move across the linkway without stopping, with the platform kept relatively crowd-free.

Trains toward Paya Lebar MRT station arrived at about three-minute intervals, easing crowd congestion.