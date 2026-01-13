Commuters urged to plan alternative routes ahead of scheduled 3-month Circle Line disruption

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the Circle Line (CCL) should begin planning alternative routes ahead of a scheduled service disruption from Jan 17 to Apr 19, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow on Tuesday (Jan 13).

During the three-month period, trains will run on a single platform between three CCL stations – Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar – to allow for tunnel strengthening works.

The scheduled disruption is expected to affect about 480,000 commuters daily.

"There will still be some train service, but the headways will be significantly degraded to about 10 minutes, which means that if you take this route, you will probably have an additional 30 minutes added to your schedule, plus or minus," said Mr Siow during a visit to Serangoon MRT station on Tuesday.

"If you can avoid taking this route, I would suggest you do so. If there are alternative pathways along the train network, then please try to take them."

For example, commuters travelling from the northeast of Singapore to the west can take the North East Line to Outram Park and change to the East-West Line, instead of taking the CCL.

Shuttle bus services also started on Jan 5 to help familiarise commuters with the new routes. An additional 500 people will be deployed starting Jan 17 to control crowds and guide commuters to alternative transport arrangements.

“Our hope is that some of the commuters will try this out, so that they know whether the route is suitable for them, or how long ... it will take for them to take this journey,” said Mr Siow.

In the first week of operation during the familiarisation stage, 6,000 commuters took the shuttle buses.