Longer waits of up to 30 minutes for three months during Circle Line tunnel works in 2026

OTHER STATIONS ALSO AFFECTED

In addition to the affected stretch, other parts of the CCL will also have increased waiting times during the works.

Peak-hour waiting times between HarbourFront and Paya Lebar stations will increase to about three minutes, from the current two.

Waiting times between Mountbatten and Dhoby Ghaut or Marina Bay will increase to about 10 minutes, from the current six.

“We expect CCL interchange stations - such as Bishan, Serangoon and Buona Vista - to be crowded during morning and evening peak periods,” said LTA in its statement.

“During these periods, additional waiting time could extend to up to 30 minutes compared to typical travel times.”

The works will be required due to a phenomenon affecting several sectors of the CCL tunnels known as “tunnel squatting”. This occurs when soft marine clay that some parts of the tunnel are built in slowly compresses over time.

This can lead to disruptions in train operations and structural defects in the tunnel over the long-term if left unaddressed, said LTA.

In November, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said commuters should expect more planned closures of MRT lines as Singapore's rail network ages and requires extended maintenance time for major upgrades.

He said that the current approach of slightly extending maintenance hours – by ending services earlier and starting later – is no longer enough.

COMMUTERS TO CONSIDER ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

During the tunnel closure period, commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternative travel timings and travel options other than taking the affected stretch on the CCL.

“Where possible, commuters should consider other MRT lines to avoid the affected sections of the CCL,” said LTA.

“Commuters travelling during morning and evening peak periods may find it faster and more convenient to travel via other MRT routes, avoiding crowded stretches on the CCL.”