Circle Line services back to normal after delays due to train fault

SINGAPORE: Circle Line commuters were affected by delays on Wednesday afternoon (Mar 5) due to a train fault.

Transport operator SMRT posted an alert on Facebook at about 4.10pm, urging commuters to add 30 minutes of travel time between Promenade and Serangoon MRT stations in both directions.

This was later increased to 40 minutes before SMRT said at about 5pm that train services had "resumed to normalcy".

During the disruption, SMRT said free regular bus services were available between Promenade and Serangoon MRT stations. A shuttle train service was also available between Bartley and Mountbatten.

SMRT also advised commuters to take alternative routes on the North-South, North-East, Downtown and East-West lines.

One commuter commented on SMRT's Facebook page that they had been stuck in the train for more than 30 minutes.

"The train is so stuffy, they should let us out," wrote Adhana Mohd Isa.

Another person said it was not clear to commuters where the shuttle buses were stopping near Bartley MRT station.

This is the latest in a string of recent MRT disruptions.

On Feb 7, a disruption on the North-South Line began at about 5.15am and lasted until evening. It was caused by an engineering vehicle which broke down at a railway crossing in Bishan Depot after routine maintenance work. This prevented trains from being launched into passenger service.

On Feb 10, commuters were hit by a delay on the North East Line due to a signalling fault at Buangkok MRT station, which occurred at about 6.10am.

A day later, a signalling fault occurred between Paya Lebar and Marymount stations on the Circle Line. It caused a power trip which affected 17 trains and caused delays for the morning commute.