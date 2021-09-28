Citizen marriages hit lowest in 34 years while births dip amid COVID-19 disruptions

SINGAPORE: The number of citizen marriages in Singapore in 2020 plunged to its lowest in 34 years, while citizen births dropped to a seven-year low, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted some couples’ plans for weddings and parenthood.

There were 19,430 citizen marriages in 2020, down 12.3 per cent from the 22,165 nuptials in the year before, according to an annual report released by the National Population and Talent Division on Tuesday (Sep 28).

This is the lowest such figure since 1986, when there were 19,348 marriages, noted the division.

“Restrictions on large gatherings in the past year could have led couples to defer their marriages,” it said.