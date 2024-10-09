Beetles, snails among 300kg of illegally imported food seized in raids at City Gate and Golden Mile Tower
The authorities also confiscated processed and raw meat including chicken, beef and pork.
SINGAPORE: About 300kg of illegally imported food from Thailand - including beetles and snails - was seized after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) conducted raids at five food retail establishments.
The retailers are located at City Gate and Golden Mile Tower.
“SFA officers detected the sale of illegally imported processed and raw meat, as well as insect products from Thailand at four of the establishments,” said the agency in a media release on Wednesday (Oct 9).
“These include chicken, beef, pork, and insects, such as beetles and snails.”
Two of the retailers were also operating without valid licences, it added.
The raids took place on Sep 24 and SFA is following up with further investigations.
In Singapore, food can only be imported by licensed importers. Every consignment must also be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.
“Meat and its products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore’s food safety requirements,” added SFA.
All food establishments must be licensed and are required to meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards.
Offenders found in possession of meat and seafood products for the purpose of selling, which were imported without a valid import permit, are liable upon conviction to a fine of up to S$50,000 and/or two years in jail.
Those convicted of operating food establishments without a valid licence are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000.
In the case of a subsequent conviction, offenders shall be liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months.