Beetles, snails among 300kg of illegally imported food seized in raids at City Gate and Golden Mile Tower

SINGAPORE: About 300kg of illegally imported food from Thailand - including beetles and snails - was seized after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) conducted raids at five food retail establishments.

The retailers are located at City Gate and Golden Mile Tower.

“SFA officers detected the sale of illegally imported processed and raw meat, as well as insect products from Thailand at four of the establishments,” said the agency in a media release on Wednesday (Oct 9).

“These include chicken, beef, pork, and insects, such as beetles and snails.”

Two of the retailers were also operating without valid licences, it added.

The raids took place on Sep 24 and SFA is following up with further investigations.