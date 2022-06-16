Shopper hit by metal strip at City Square Mall, rectification works done to ensure similar incident 'will not happen again'

SINGAPORE: A shopper at City Square Mall was hit on the head over the weekend by what the building's management said was a "fallen metal strip", adding that rectification works have been made to ensure "a similar incident will not happen again".

The shopper sustained "slight bruises" on her head as a result of the incident, which happened at about 8pm on Jun 12, said City Square Mall on Thursday (Jun 16) in response to queries from CNA.

“This was an isolated incident ... City Square Mall Management would like to assure our shoppers and stakeholders that we view safety very seriously and is committed to provide a safe and enjoyable shopping experience and environment for all shoppers."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 180 Kitchener Road and assessed the woman for injuries. She declined to be taken to the hospital, said SCDF.

City Square Mall said the building's operations and security team responded immediately to render assistance to the shopper during the incident, and that an ambulance was activated and paramedics attended to her.

"The shopper informed that she felt well and did not require any further assistance, and declined to be accompanied to the hospital for medical assistance or hospitalisation," said City Square Mall.

A thorough check was completed on the night of the incident, and necessary rectification works carried out to ensure that "a similar incident will not happen again", it added.

"The mall’s management has been in constant contact with the shopper to ensure her well-being and to provide assurance on the support should she require additional assistance."