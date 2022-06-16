Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Shopper hit by metal strip at City Square Mall, rectification works done to ensure similar incident 'will not happen again'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Shopper hit by metal strip at City Square Mall, rectification works done to ensure similar incident 'will not happen again'

Shopper hit by metal strip at City Square Mall, rectification works done to ensure similar incident 'will not happen again'

Google Street View of City Square Mall.

Yasmin Begum
16 Jun 2022 03:16PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 03:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A shopper at City Square Mall was hit on the head over the weekend by what the building's management said was a "fallen metal strip", adding that rectification works have been made to ensure "a similar incident will not happen again".

The shopper sustained "slight bruises" on her head as a result of the incident, which happened at about 8pm on Jun 12, said City Square Mall on Thursday (Jun 16) in response to queries from CNA. 

“This was an isolated incident ... City Square Mall Management would like to assure our shoppers and stakeholders that we view safety very seriously and is committed to provide a safe and enjoyable shopping experience and environment for all shoppers."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 180 Kitchener Road and assessed the woman for injuries. She declined to be taken to the hospital, said SCDF.

City Square Mall said the building's operations and security team responded immediately to render assistance to the shopper during the incident, and that an ambulance was activated and paramedics attended to her.

"The shopper informed that she felt well and did not require any further assistance, and declined to be accompanied to the hospital for medical assistance or hospitalisation," said City Square Mall.

A thorough check was completed on the night of the incident, and necessary rectification works carried out to ensure that "a similar incident will not happen again", it added.

"The mall’s management has been in constant contact with the shopper to ensure her well-being and to provide assurance on the support should she require additional assistance."

 

Source: CNA/yb

Related Topics

accident mall

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us