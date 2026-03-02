Up to 1,000 more people to get access to civil legal aid as income threshold set to be increased

SINGAPORE: Up to 1,000 more Singaporeans and permanent residents are expected to get access to civil legal aid when the income threshold is raised later this year.

The per capita household income threshold for civil legal aid will go up from S$1,050 (US$850) to S$1,650, Law Minister Edwin Tong said in parliament on Monday (Mar 2) as he laid out the Ministry of Law’s spending plans for the coming year.

Currently, about half of the litigants for civil matters within the expanded income percentile range remain unrepresented, said the ministry.

The threshold for bank savings and non-Central Provident Fund investments will also be increased from S$10,000 to S$12,000 for both civil legal aid and criminal defence aid.

"Applicants with extenuating circumstances will continue to be reviewed by an independent means test panel comprising legal and social service professionals," said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Eric Chua.

The top three most common civil legal aid categories are matrimonial, monetary claims and probate matters.

The government provides legal aid to vulnerable and lower-income Singaporeans and permanent residents through the Legal Aid Bureau and the Public Defender’s Office.

The Legal Aid Bureau provides civil legal aid with the support of volunteer lawyers appointed as assigned solicitors, while the Public Defender’s Office co-delivers criminal defence aid with Pro Bono SG, which administers the criminal legal aid scheme.

To qualify for government legal aid, applicants have to satisfy the means and merits tests.

“Eligible legal aid applicants are not required to pay for civil legal advice, but may be required to pay a financial contribution for legal aid matters. The amount of contribution charged takes into account the applicant’s financial resources,” MinLaw said.

Beyond government legal aid schemes, the ministry continues to work with the legal fraternity and key stakeholders to strengthen Singapore’s legal aid ecosystem.

This includes the ministry co-funding Pro Bono SG’s community law centres, which provide socio-legal support to residents in need.