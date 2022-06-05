About 23,000 civil servants to benefit from salary increases of between 5% and 14%

SINGAPORE: About 23,000 civil servants will benefit from salary increases of between 5 per cent and 14 per cent, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Sunday (Jun 5).

The salary adjustment, which will take effect from Aug 1 this year, will apply to officers in the Civil Service generic schemes and their related schemes.

"These adjustments will enable the Civil Service to continue to attract and retain its fair share of talent," said PSD.

Officers in the Management Executive Scheme (MXS), Management Support Scheme (MSS) and Corporate Support Scheme (CSS) will receive salary adjustments of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent, said PSD, with higher adjustments for grades that have larger gaps with market benchmark.

Those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) will receive higher adjustments of between 6 per cent and 14 per cent.

"This is in line with the call by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers to uplift the salaries of lower-wage workers," said PSD.

"Alongside these adjustments, PSD has been working with the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE) to redesign OSS officers’ jobs, improve career progression, and raise productivity in the long run," it added.

Explaining the adjustment, PSD said the Civil Service periodically reviews salaries and adjusts them "when necessary to broadly keep pace with, but not lead, the market".

Revisions to the Civil Service generic schemes were last made in 2014, and since then, salary levels in the market have gone up, said PSD.

"The pandemic has underscored the importance of a strong Public Service. The Public Service is committed to attracting, developing and retaining a future-ready workforce that can continue to deliver its best for Singapore and Singaporeans," PSD said.

Apart from salary adjustments, PSD added that it will continue to step up efforts to provide officers with "meaningful career opportunities" and support their growth and development.

These include job attachments, structured job rotations, formal training and project work.

The Public Service has also introduced hybrid work arrangements as well as flexible work options, said PSD.

CNA has contacted PSD to get more information about the revisions to the generic scheme in 2014 and subsequent salary increases.