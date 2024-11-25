Civil servants to receive 1.05 months year-end bonus, junior grade officers to get additional one-time payment

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a 1.05 months year-end bonus, with junior-grade officers getting an additional lump sum payment, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Monday (Nov 25).

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS), will receive an additional one-time payment of S$600.

Taken together with the mid-year payments, civil servants will receive a total of 1.5 months in full-year annual variable component (AVC), with those in the more junior grades receiving total lump-sum payments of up to S$850 in 2024, said PSD.

The government will continue to pay the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance (NPAA) of 1 month to all civil servants.

This year-end payment takes into consideration that Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by around 3.5 per cent in 2024 as well as the National Wages Council (NWC) guidelines for 2024/2025, PSD added.

It also follows close consultation with the public sector unions.