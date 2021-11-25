Civil servants to get 1-month year-end bonus; additional S$500 for junior grades

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a one-month year-end bonus, with those in junior grades getting an additional S$500, said the Public Service Division (PSD) on Thursday (Nov 25).

This is in recognition of "the sustained hard work and diverse contributions" of officers in the fight against COVID-19, said PSD.

Officers in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in OSS Grades III to V will receive the additional one-time payment of S$500.

Taken together with the mid-year payments, civil servants will receive a total of 1.3 months in full-year annual variable component (AVC), with those in more junior grades receiving an additional one-time sum of up to S$1,200 in 2021, said PSD.