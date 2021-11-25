Civil servants to get 1-month year-end bonus; additional S$500 for junior grades

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a one-month year-end bonus, with those in junior grades getting an additional S$500, said the Public Service Division (PSD) on Thursday (Nov 25).

This is in recognition of "the sustained hard work and diverse contributions" of officers in the fight against COVID-19, said PSD.

Officers in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in OSS Grades III to V will receive the additional one-time payment of S$500.

Taken together with the mid-year payments, civil servants will receive a total of 1.3 months in full-year annual variable component (AVC), with those in more junior grades receiving an additional one-time payment of up to S$1,200 in 2021, said PSD.

"The Government will continue to pay the non-pensionable annual allowance (NPAA – 13th month bonus) of one month to all civil servants," it added.

PSD said the public service "has demonstrated tenacity and resolve" in the prolonged battle against COVID-19.

"The Government deeply appreciates the hard work and perseverance of all public officers in the fight against the pandemic.

"Working together, we will emerge stronger from this crisis, as a nation," it said.

There was no year-end bonus for civil servants last year.

Singapore’s economy remains on track for a recovery in 2021, said PSD.

"The economy expanded by 7.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2021 and the Ministry of Trade and Industry has updated its GDP growth forecast to “around 7.0 per cent” for 2021," it said.

On the labour market front, resident employment grew more quickly in the third quarter, particularly in outward-oriented industries, and unemployment rates declined for the second consecutive month in September 2021, PSD added.