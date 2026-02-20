Around 22,000 civil servants to get salary increases of 2% to 9% from Aug 1

SINGAPORE: Around 22,000 civil servants will receive pay raises of 2 per cent to 9 per cent from Aug 1 as part of a periodic review of salaries.

The increases will benefit eligible officers on the Management Executive Scheme, Technical Support Scheme, Management Support Scheme, Corporate Support Scheme, Operations Support Scheme, and their related schemes.

Officers in those schemes are in a range of roles such as policy and planning, administration and operations.

"The adjustments are to keep pace with market standards and enable the public service to continue to attract and retain talent to deliver well for Singaporeans, amidst evolving demands and the growing complexity of the global environment," the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a media release on Friday (Feb 20).

This is the first salary revision to the civil service schemes in four years.

In 2022, about 23,000 officers across various schemes received salary adjustments of between 5 per cent and 14 per cent.

"Since then, salary levels in the market have increased," said PSD. "The public service periodically reviews salaries and adjusts them when necessary to broadly keep pace with, but not lead, the market."

Eligible officers on the Management Executive Scheme (MXS) will receive salary adjustments of 2 per cent to 9 per cent, with higher adjustments for grades that have larger gaps with market benchmarks.

"There will be no adjustments for MXS officers whose salaries are already competitive," said PSD.

Eligible officers on the Technical Support Scheme will receive salary adjustments of 4 per cent to 9 per cent.

Eligible officers on the Management Support Scheme and Corporate Support Scheme will receive salary increases of 4 per cent to 5 per cent.

Eligible officers on the Operations Support Scheme will receive salary adjustments of 4 to 8 per cent.

PSD said that these changes follow from close consultation with the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE).

“The public service will also continue to strengthen reward for performance and step up efforts to provide officers with meaningful career and growth opportunities," said PSD.

"The public service is committed to attracting, developing and retaining a future-ready workforce that can continue to deliver its best for Singapore and Singaporeans.”

AUPE said in a statement on Friday that it welcomes the salary adjustment, noting that it is "timely to keep pace with changes in the market".

"The salary revisions will help uplift the wages of our lower to middle-income civil servants across the various schemes of service," said AUPE General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari.

"AUPE will continue to work in close partnership with the Public Service Division and our respective agencies to advocate for better wages, welfare and work prospects for our officers, to not only keep pace with the market but also recognise the increasing demands of the work our officers do for Singapore," he added.

"The work our officers do has grown in complexity and officers are required to do more in a lean workforce. These adjustments are a vital recognition of that reality, to ensure our civil servants’ total remuneration remains competitive and that the Public Service remains a place where talent is valued and nurtured, to deliver quality public services."