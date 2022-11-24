Civil servants to receive 1.1-month year-end bonus; junior grade officers to get additional one-time payment

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a 1.1-month year-end bonus and junior grade officers will get an additional one-time payment of S$700, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Thursday (Nov 24).

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX15 and below will receive the additional one-time payment.

This year-end payment takes into consideration the economic outlook while recognising the hard work of public officers, said PSD.

The Government will continue to pay the non-pensionable annual allowance of one month, also known as the 13th-month bonus.

Taken together with the mid-year payments, civil servants will receive a total of 1.45 months in full-year annual variable component (AVC), with those in more junior grades receiving an additional one-time sum of up to S$1,100 in 2022, said PSD. It added that the Government will continue to adopt a progressive approach in determining the AVC for civil servants.

This year, a 0.35-month mid-year bonus was given to all civil servants.